Moscow, Baku plan number of measures for recovery of mutual tourist flows: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Azerbaijan plan a number of steps for recovery of mutual tourist flows, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov told reporters following talks with his Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Our mutual [tourist] flows are on the rise, but on the other hand they have not recovered yet. For that we plan a number of steps related to mutual promotion on the two countries’ markets of our tourist products, resolution of issues with payments, joint use of the tourist potential of the Caspian Sea, which unites us," the minister said.

Issues related to expansion of cooperation in the tourism sector were among the key points of discussions during the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Azerbaijan on March 5-6. Following the talks in Baku a roadmap on development of tourism between Russia and Azerbaijan for 2024-2026 was signed.

News.Az