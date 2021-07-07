Moscow begins to get tired of Yerevan’s provocations against Baku – Russian expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

Any provocations by Armenia both in the direction of Aghdam or other border regions are aimed primarily at provoking a tough response from Azerbaijan, as a result of which it would be possible to achieve a reaction from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yevgeny Mikhailov, a Russian expert in international security, told News.Az.

On July 6, illegal Armenian armed detachments located in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s units stationed in the direction of Aghdam’s Aliagali village. As a result of the shelling, an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded.

Mikhailov noted that the CSTO reacts quite adequately to any Armenian provocations, realizing that they are trying to drag it into the conflict by any means.

“Yerevan confuses the defense of its own territory with the desire to clean up someone else's and other people's forces. It doesn't work now,” he said.

The expert stressed that Russia strictly abides by the agreements reached in November and is smoothly pacifying the Armenian leadership.

Yerevan, according to the expert, will provoke Baku until tough coercive measures, including economic sanctions, are taken against Armenia itself.

“No one wants to fight without food. In this case, I do not wish harm to Armenian citizens, but a short tough pressure is better than a long-lasting tension in the region that can again violate the ceasefire achieved by such hard efforts,” Mikhailov added.

He said yesterday’s provocation in the direction of Aghdam was arranged by Yerevan after the exchange of Armenian saboteurs for landmine maps.

The expert also noted that Russian begins to get tired of Armenia’s provocations against Azerbaijan.

News.Az