Moscow blames West for attempts to destabilize South Caucasus

Western forces keep making attempts to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Zakharova stated that the West needs the South Caucasus countries not to establish relations but to be at odds.“From their point of view, the countries of the region should not establish ties with each other, but antagonize. Neighbors should not be engaged in economics, trade, infrastructure, but in an endless showdown of relations. They need to squeeze Russia out of the South Caucasus. I think that everyone in Baku and in other capitals sees these trends, and I think, largely in agreement with them,” she said.Zakharova also noted that Russia and Azerbaijan have built a relationship of strategic partnership and alliance.

