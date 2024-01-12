Moscow calls Armenia’s statements on Russian peacekeepers ‘disruptive’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's statements regarding the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are disruptive, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing on Friday, News.Az reports.

“We are witnessing these statements. We consider them destructive, and most importantly, they do not correspond to reality. It's weird that they are continuing. We have a very well-established, trustful dialog with our colleagues from the Armenian Foreign Ministry,” Zakharova said.

“We have repeatedly conveyed Russia's position on these statements, stating that they create only new problems in bilateral relations and definitely do not contribute to anything—neither to the strengthening of the bilateral agenda nor to the solution of regional problems. But, unfortunately, it seems that someone is benefiting. I don't know whether it is beneficial to someone in Armenia or whether it is beneficial to somebody abroad. It's hard to say,” she noted.

According to the spokesperson, such statements are attempts to fudge the facts for the sake of shirking responsibility.

Zakharova emphasized that no one has the right to insult Russian peacekeepers. “And to those who would offend them, we will respond,” she added.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated earlier that Russian peacekeepers "did not protect the peaceful population of Karabakh".

