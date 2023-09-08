Moscow considers it unacceptable to blame Russia for all of troubles of Armenian people

The number of pro-Western media outlets with an agenda aimed at discrediting Russia has been growing in Armenia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a video address to a Russian-Armenian media forum in Yerevan posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel, News.Az reports.

"There are certain Armenian media outlets that go beyond mere criticism, but openly besmirch our common mechanisms for interstate cooperation, including the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) and the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union)," she specified.

“We consider attempts to fuel animosity and hatred between our peoples by blaming Russia for all of the troubles of the Armenian people to be unacceptable,” the diplomat added.

News.Az