Yandex metrika counter

Moscow continues substantive work with Baku, Yerevan: Foreign Ministry

  • Region
  • Share
Moscow continues substantive work with Baku, Yerevan: Foreign Ministry


Moscow continues substantive work with Baku and Yerevan in order to unblock transport communications in the South Caucasus through a specialized trilateral working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports. 

Zakharova stressed that within the working group, a package solution is being agreed on specific routes and will work for the security and economic well-being of the entire South Caucasus. 



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      