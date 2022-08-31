Moscow continues substantive work with Baku, Yerevan: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px



Moscow continues substantive work with Baku and Yerevan in order to unblock transport communications in the South Caucasus through a specialized trilateral working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Zakharova stressed that within the working group, a package solution is being agreed on specific routes and will work for the security and economic well-being of the entire South Caucasus.





News.Az