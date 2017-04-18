Moscow court arrests suspected organizer of terrorist act in St Petersburg metro

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian court has arrested a suspected organizer of the deadly Saint Petersburg metro blast.

Moscow's Basmanny court on Tuesday authorized the arrest of one of the suspected organizers of the recent terrorist act in the St. Petersburg metro, Abror Azimov, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Uphold the investigator's motion — choose the measure of restraint in the form of taking into custody," Judge Artur Karpov announced the ruling. He set the duration of the arrest until June 3.

Earlier Tuesday, Azimov, detained on Monday in the Moscow region, said his involvement in the St. Petersburg subway blast "was not direct", adding that he was "given an order" and was "unaware" that he was complicit in terrorist activities.

An explosion hit the St. Petersburg metro on April 3 claiming 14 lives and leaving about 50 people wounded. Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case over a terrorist act.

News.Az

News.Az