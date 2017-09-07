Moscow court sentences Armenian businessman to 12 years in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Moscow Regional Court on Thursday sentenced Armenian businessman Aram Petrosyan to 12 years in prison.

Last year, Petrosyan took hostages at a bank branch in downtown Moscow.

The court found Petrosyan guilty on charges of taking hostages by using a weapon, and of terrorism, and sentenced him to 12 years in a maximum security prison, but counting from August 24 of the year past, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

In addition, the court sentenced Petrosyan to limitation of freedom for one year. As a result, after serving his prison term, the Armenian businessman will be unable to leave Moscow Oblast (province) and change his place of residence without the consent of the special state agency.

Petrosyan was placed under arrest immediately in the courtroom.

News.Az

