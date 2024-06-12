Moscow demands release of Russian woman detained on spying charges in Denmark

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow on Wednesday called for an immediate release of a Russian woman arrested in Denmark on suspicion of espionage.

“The Russian embassy in Copenhagen demanded from the Danish authorities the immediate release of our fellow countrywoman, said Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, accusing Denmark of persecution, News.Az reports.She added that Copenhagen had provided no evidence of the woman's unlawful activity.Danish authorities announced Tuesday that a Russian citizen had been arrested on suspicion of "enabling a foreign intelligence service to operate in Denmark." They did not reveal the woman's identity.

News.Az