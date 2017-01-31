Moscow exhibition hosts Georgian contemporary artists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian contemporary artists Nadia Tsulukidze and Sophia Tabatadze will be among dozens of international creators featured in an international exhibition exploring the theme of borders starting this week in Moscow.

From February 1, works by Tsulukidze and Tabatadze will be featured within the exhibition titled The Border, hosted at the Zurab Tsereteli Moscow Museum of Modern Art, according to agenda.ge.

Involving over 20 artists from 11 countries of Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia, the group display will explore the theme of political and cultural boundaries and their effects on social interactions.

The exhibition project The Border explores and reflects upon borders and the origin of borders of various kinds: as territorial exclusions or, conversely, inclusions; as cultural, personal or social dividing lines”, said a release for the display.

Tabatadze and Tsulukidze, who began their artistic collaboration in 2005, will participate in the exhibition through their joint performance project, Khinkali Juice.

Under various performances staged within the multimedia collaboration, their work has included various art disciplines and performances that deal "with social events surrounding us”.

Works for The Border will be selected by curators Inke Arns and Thibaut de Ruyter and also feature artists including Dagestan’s Taus Makhacheva, France’s Eleonore de Montesquiou and Alisa Berger from Germany.

As a travelling show, The Border will also be presented in St. Petersburg and Krasnoyarsk in Russia, before being hosted in Ukraine, Georgia and Germany later this year. It is also scheduled to open in Central Asian cities in 2018.

The group display is organised by Goethe Institute Moscow and supported by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany.

