Moscow expects UN chief to attend BRICS summit in Kazan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin announced that Moscow anticipates UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' participation in the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan.

"We are on the cusp of a major event, the Kazan summit. It will definitely be the event of the year in terms of its importance, political impact and the decisions that will be made," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS."A lot of countries have received invitations. The UN secretary general has also been invited and he is expected in Kazan," the deputy minister noted."I think that he will be able to engage in interesting and substantive communication with a pole of power whose authority in international relations is growing," Vershinin added.According to the Russian deputy foreign minister, it is too early to talk about joint projects between the United Nations and BRICS. "It’s a good thing when the UN gets a full picture, particularly through the presence of the UN secretary general in Kazan, of the alliance’s goals. It’s very important," Vershinin noted.

News.Az