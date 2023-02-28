Moscow expresses interest in cooperating with Baku within North-South project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of the North-South project, Russian Foreign Minister, who is on a visit to Baku, said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian minister said the trade turnover between the two countries is expected to exceed $4 billion.

Lavrov also expressed Moscow’s interest in cooperating with Baku in the projects launched in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as in the energy sector.

He added that an economic forum between Russia and Azerbaijan is also planned to be held in Moscow this year.

News.Az