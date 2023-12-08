Moscow hails intention of Baku, Yerevan to normalize relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow positively assesses the joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the intention to normalize relations and conclude a peace treaty, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.

“We welcome the agreement between Baku and Yerevan on the release of Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen. This contributes to mutual confidence-building and opens up new opportunities in advancing the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization in line with the comprehensive trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in 2020-2022,” Zakharova added.

She stressed that the Russian side is ready to continue to provide all possible assistance in unblocking transport communications, delineating the border, and concluding a peace treaty.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between the two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, by withdrawing its candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan’s bid to host. As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidature for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.

News.Az