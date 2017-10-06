Moscow hopes negotiations on Caspian status will end soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow hopes the preparatory work for the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will soon come to an end, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, APA reported citing RIA Novosti.

Kazakhstan is going to host the fifth summit of heads of state of Caspian littoral countries next year, Lavrov told a press conference following the meeting with his Kazakh counterpart on Friday.



“We hope the summit will take place next year, as agreed upon by the five heads of state. Today we discussed the preparation process for the Convention,” he added.

