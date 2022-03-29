Moscow hopes tension in Karabakh will ease

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow hopes the tension in Karabakh will reduce and the situation will be resolved in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

“We hope that everything will be settled within a tripartite statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Rudenko added.

On the morning of March 26, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to sabotage units of the Azerbaijani army, taking advantage of foggy weather and limited visibility.

As a result of immediate measures, members of the illegal Armenian armed groups were forced to retreat.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Joint Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center were informed about the incident.

News.Az