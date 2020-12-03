Moscow hopes UNESCO mission to arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia hopes that UNESCO experts will soon arrive in the Nagorno-Karabakh region to assess the preservation of Christian and Muslim shrines, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Dec. 3, according to TASS.

"We expect that the mission, which has been prepared in cooperation with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides with the participation of authoritative international NGOs - partners of UNESCO in the field of protection of monuments, will soon be able to arrive at the site and give an objective assessment of the situation," Zakharova added.

