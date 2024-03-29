Moscow hosts 101st meeting of CIS Economic Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian capital city of Moscow hosted on Friday the 101st meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov.

The discussions revolved around various domains of the economic cooperation. The agenda included the development of cooperation in chemical industry, the presentation of CIS Award for 2023 in recognition of the achievements in quality of products and services, as well as the possibility of launching negotiations on barriers in mutual trade, free trade zone and other issues.

The participants exchanged views on the activity of the Advisory Board on Inter-Regional and Trans-Border Cooperation.

The meeting also reviewed the financing of the CIS bodies, including the development of the insurance services market of the CIS member states and the implementation of the CIS 2030 Economic Development Strategy.

The next meeting of the CIS Economic Council is scheduled to be held in Moscow on June 21 this year.

