Moscow hosts 6th meeting of CIS security chiefs

Head of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev and Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Mili

The participants in the meeting discussed joint work on combating terrorism financing and legalization of proceeds of crime.

Addressing the event, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev noted that the agenda includes the problems relating to threats and challenges that are of common nature and mutual interest for CIS member states.

Chairman of Executive Committee of CIS Sergey Lebedev, Acting Secretary General of CSTO Valery Semerikov and representatives of security councils, ministries, departments and scientific organizations of CIS member states also attended the event.

News.Az

