Moscow hosts 8th meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Demarcation Commission

The eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Demarcation Commission was held in Moscow on November 27-29.

The sides discussed the process of demarcation of the state border between the two countries. The work plan of the commission for 2020 was approved and a protocol of the meeting was signed at the meeting.

The next meeting of the Joint Commission will be held in Azerbaijan. The dates of the meeting will be agreed through the diplomatic channels.

News.Az

