Moscow hosts ministerial meeting of Caspian littoral states

A ministerial meeting of the Caspian littoral states has kicked off in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The event, chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is attended by the foreign ministers of the Caspian states - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday embarked on a working visit to Moscow to take part in the ministerial meeting of the Caspian littoral states.

During the visit, FM Bayramov held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

