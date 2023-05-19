Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with Armenian counterpart in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 19, the negotiations between the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan were held in Moscow at the invitation of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan stated their positions on the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

The sides continued work on the draft agreement “On Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations”. Constructive exchange of views held around topics where differences still exist.

Both ministers expressed their appreciation to the Russian side for organization the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed to continue the discussions.

The ministers also held separate meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

News.Az