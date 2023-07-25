Moscow hosts trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with his Russian and Armenian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Ararat Mirzoyan kicked off in Moscow, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties will discuss the draft bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

FM Bayramov earlier held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the Baku-Yerevan normalization process.

News.Az