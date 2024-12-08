Moscow is closely monitoring the dramatic events unfolding in Syria with great concern

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is following the dramatic events in Syria with extreme concern, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry released on its Telegram channel, News.Az reports citing the TASS .

"We are monitoring the dramatic developments in Syria with extreme concern. Following his talks with a number of participants in the armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar al-Assad decided to step down as the Syrian President and leave the country, instructing the government to transfer power peacefully. Russia was not involved in those negotiations," the statement reads.However, the ministry called "on all the parties involved to renounce the use of violence and resolve all governance issues through political efforts." "In this regard, the Russian Federation maintains contact with all Syrian opposition groups. We urge all parties to respect the opinions of all ethnic and religious groups in Syrian society. We strongly support efforts to establish an inclusive political process based on Resolution 2254, unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council," the statement said.Additionally, Moscow is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our citizens in Syria, the ministry noted."Russian military bases in Syria are on high alert. There is no serious threat to their security at the moment," the statement said.

News.Az