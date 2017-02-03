Moscow: Karabakh conflict – direct threat to security of Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, first of all, poses a threat to the security, stability and future development of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Friday.

She made the remarks when asked to comment on the statement made by Rex Tillerson at the time of his appointment as the US Secretary of State that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a threat to the US national security interests.

"I do not want to comment on the US position, which has the right to evaluate itself the threats to its security,” Zakharova said.

With regard to reports that Belarus is likely to extradite blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, Zakharova said. “The extradition of a Russian citizen to a third country is unacceptable. We are keeping in touch with the foreign ministry and relevant authorities of Belarus regarding this issue.”

