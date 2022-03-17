Yandex metrika counter

Moscow, Kyiv agree on joint protection of Chernobyl NPP

Moscow, Kyiv agree on joint protection of Chernobyl NPP

Moscow and Kyiv have agreed to jointly ensure the security of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

She noted that the countries will jointly monitor the safety of the power units and the sarcophagus.

Zakharova assured that the Russian side intends to make every effort to ensure the safety of the Chernobyl plant.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

