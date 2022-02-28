Moscow-Kyiv peace talks begin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine and Russia have kicked off peace negotiations at the Gomel region of Belarus, News.Az reports citing Ukraine’s Presidential Office.

According to the presidential office, the term of the negotiations has not yet been determined.

The delegation from Ukraine includes Chairman of the Servant of the People ruling party Davyd Arakhamia, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak, Head of the Ukrainian Delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group Andriy Kostin, People's Deputy Rustem Umerov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Mykola Tochitsky.

The Russian delegation at the negotiations will be represented by Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, MP Leonid Slutsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, and headed by Vladimir Medinsky.

News.Az