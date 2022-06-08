Moscow-Kyiv talks may resume, Ankara says

+ ↺ − 16 px

There may again be grounds for Russia-Ukraine negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Ankara on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Turkiye’s top diplomat stressed that the statements of recent days give grounds for hope for a return to the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine.

Cavusoglu also commented on the issue of grain supplies from Ukraine.

“Ankara finds UN's plan to establish mechanism on food corridor reasonable and feasible,” he added.

