Moscow-Kyiv talks proceed slowly: Kremlin

Talks between Russia and Ukraine continue slowly and ineffectively, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Commenting on EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell’s remarks that the EU could not act as a mediator in Moscow-Kyiv talks, but Turkey could take on this role, Peskov said the process of negotiations started without mediators and it continues without mediators quite slowly.

The Kremlin spokesman also welcomed Ankara’s efforts to create the necessary conditions for a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

