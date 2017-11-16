Moscow: Lavrov to discuss bilateral relations in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on November 20, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on November 16, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

Lavrov is scheduled to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku, said Zakharova. “The sides will discuss bilateral relations, as well as issues of the international agenda,” she added.



Azerbaijan is Russia’s strategic partner, stressed the spokesperson.



“This year marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. The dialogue between the two countries is at the highest level,” said Zakharova.



Zakharova went on to say that Foreign Minister Lavrov will also pay a visit to Armenia on November 20-21.

News.Az

