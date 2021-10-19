Moscow orders new coronavirus restrictions as Russia hits record virus deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday ordered the capital's first coronavirus restrictions since the summer as Russia registered a record number of daily deaths with most Russians still not vaccinated, Daily Sabah reports.

Sobyanin ordered the unvaccinated over-60s to work from home, reintroduced a home-working quota and extended mandatory vaccinations for service workers. The measures will take effect next Monday and last until Feb. 25.

Russia registered another daily record of coronavirus deaths Tuesday as rapidly surging infection rates raised pressure on the country’s health care system and prompted the government to suggest declaring a non-working week.

The government task force reported 1,015 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. That brought the total death toll to 225,325 – by far the highest in Europe. It also registered 33,740 new infections over the past day.

Amid a spike in infections and deaths, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova suggested introducing a weeklong nonworking period starting Oct. 30 that includes an extended public holiday. She said the Cabinet will ask Presiden Vladimir Putin to authorize the move.

News.Az

