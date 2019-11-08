Moscow pleased with the preservation and development of the Russian language at the proper level in Azerbaijan

Moscow pleased with the preservation and development of the Russian language at the proper level in Azerbaijan

"Official Moscow is pleased with the preservation and development of the Russian language at the proper level in Azerbaijan", the spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

“We respectfully approach to works done by Azerbaijan for maintenance and development of the Russian language at proper level”, stressed Russian MFA spokesperson.

Speaking on the development of the Russian-Azerbaijani relations, Mrs. Zakharova stated these relations improve gradually and in the dynamic form: “Our countries are bound by joint history, modernity, and certainly, future. That is why the development of these relations heads toward the future and has a great perspective.”

