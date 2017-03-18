Moscow prepares projects on southern Kurils in accordance with Russia’s laws

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I will hand over this package today."

The Russian side has come up with proposals on the joint Russian-Japanese activities on the southern Kuril Islands, which should not contradict Russia’s laws, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Igor Morgulov, said ahead of consultations with his Japanese counterpart, Takeo Akiba, TASS reports.

"We have prepared a package of proposals covering a wide range of projects relevant to the economic development of the southern Kurils aimed at the joint implementation of large-scale economically significant projects. I will hand over this package today," he said.

"Of course, we proceed from the premise that all these projects can only be implemented under the terms and conditions that do not run counter to the Russian legislation," Morgulov added.

A joint statement was adopted following Putin’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, which said that the beginning of the consultations on joint Russian-Japanese economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands could be an important step toward signing a peace treaty. Besides, the two sides proceed from the assumption that this statement and any agreements reached on its basis on joint economic activities and its implementation do not impair the Russian and Japanese stances on the peace treaty issue.

