Moscow ready to discuss Putin's visit to US, says Kremlin

Moscow ready to discuss Putin’s visit to US, says Kremlin

No "particular decisions" have been made yet, Peskov stressed

There are no preparations for the exchange of visits by Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, but this issue was discussed during US National Security Adviser John Bolton’s trip to Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports. 

"Certainly, [Moscow] is ready," Peskov said, when asked if Moscow was prepared to discuss Putin’s possible visit to the US. The issue of a possible exchange of visits was discussed at the talks, but no "particular decisions" have been made, he added.

