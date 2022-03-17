Moscow reaffirms commitment to support Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow welcomes the efforts by Baku and Yerevan to start working on a peace treaty, a spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry told a news briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Maria Zakharova reaffirmed Russia’s intention to provide comprehensive assistance to the launch of peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As for the timing of the signing of a peace treaty, the spokesperson said it is too early to talk about this issue.

“We are ready to assist in the signing of a peace treaty between the parties. Of course, the parties will resolve all issues among themselves,” she added.

Azerbaijan earlier outlined the basic principles for the normalization of relations with Armenia. The five basic principles are the mutual recognition of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders and political independence of each other, the mutual confirmation of the absence of territorial claims against each other and acceptance of legally binding obligations not to raise such a claim in future, the obligation to refrain in their inter-State relations from undermining the security of each other, from threat or use of force both against political independence and territorial integrity, and in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the UN Charter, the delimitation and demarcation of the state border, and establishment of the diplomatic relations, and unblocking of the transportation and other communications, building other communications as appropriate, and the establishment of cooperation in other fields of mutual interest.”

After that, the Armenian side appealed to the Minsk Group co-chairs for peace talks.

News.Az