Moscow reaffirms support for Baku-Yerevan peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is committed to assisting in the process of signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The top diplomat also reiterated his country’s support for the normalization of relations between Turkiye and Armenia.

“This will improve the situation in the region. In this context, the 3 + 3 format is also an important additional channel for establishing dialogue and multifaceted cooperation among regional countries,” the Russian minister added.

News.Az