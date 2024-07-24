Moscow reiterates Baku-Yerevan peace treaty is 'crucial' for regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow sees the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a crucial step for ensuring security in the South Caucasus, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

She expressed optimism about swiftly resolving remaining differences and advancing other aspects of the normalisation of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in line with high-level trilateral agreements.The spokesperson emphasised that the future of the South Caucasus should be shaped solely by the regional countries and neighbouring partners, asserting that external actors cannot bring lasting peace and prosperity to the region.She also thanked Kazakhstan for facilitating the negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, praising the Kazakh partners for organising a productive meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Almaty on May 10-11, 2024.Zakharova highlighted the importance of reaching a balanced peace treaty as a critical step toward establishing a framework for indivisible security and sustainable socio-economic development in the region.Furthermore, the spokesperson indicated that Russia is prepared to offer a platform for bilateral negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, aligning with the preferences of the involved parties.

News.Az