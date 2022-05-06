Moscow reiterates commitment to helping normalize ties between Baku, Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow remains committed to helping normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan, Alexey Zaitsev, deputy director of the information and press department at the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

"We remain committed to actively promoting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, mainly through implementing the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, as well as through signing a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku," Zaitsev added.

