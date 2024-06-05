Moscow reiterates readiness to facilitate Baku-Yerevan normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia stands ready to provide its support for the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

According to Galuzin, the Russian side positively assesses the May 10-11 meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov respectively in Kazakhstan on the promotion of a peace treaty."That meeting provided for an opportunity of the involved parties to move towards peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Another important step has been taken," Galuzin noted.He recalled that Moscow has already hosted two rounds of peace talks between Baku and Yerevan and it was in May 2023 and July 2023."We are ready to continue providing our full support to the reconciliation of Russia's two brotherly peoples, to promote the search for mutually acceptable and balanced solutions in order to ensure the security and prosperity of all countries in the region," the deputy minister added.

News.Az