Moscow reiterates readiness to host next meeting of Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation commission

Moscow is ready to host the second meeting of the Commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the nearest future, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at a weekly briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Zakharova noted that recurring problems on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border confirm the importance of full-scale and regular work of the Commission.

“Russia is prepared to hold the second meeting in Moscow as early as possible. The sides came to this decision on May 24, 2022. It's important to take necessary measures to improve the level of stability and security at the border, as recorded in the leaders' statement made in Sochi on November 26, 2021,” the spokesperson added.

