Moscow rules out any reconsideration of Iran nuclear deal at present

"There is no way of revising, improving, updating or otherwise rectifying the JCPOA in the current climate. Too many events, which have unfolded recently, have deepened distrust between Washington and Tehran. Certain steps are being taken, which not only placed doubts on the US commitment to the nuclear deal, but in fact intensify pressure on the Islamic Republic. Under such conditions, I personally can’t imagine any reset of negotiations [on the issue]," he said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper, published on Monday.

The diplomat described Washington’s ultimatums demanding further concessions from Iran as an "unacceptable method" which will yield no results.

The senior diplomat specifically pointed out a number of issues which Washington is actively pushing onto the international agenda but which are not related to the terms of the agreement.

"Iran is being accused of all sins and criticized for actions which, in our view, only constitute the country's efforts to defend its own interests. Instead of fostering a normal dialogue, the US resorts to blackmailing. No one makes any concessions with that sort of attitude towards these affairs," Ryabkov emphasized.

"So, I do not really see how the American side is going to move ahead on this issue. In any case, we have repeatedly stressed, and I do so once again, that we should not proceed with reconsidering the JCPOA, it is a direct path to undermining the agreement. We feel it is only more than obvious that the consequences of the deal’s possible termination, if it comes to it, would be extremely negative. Both in terms of sustainability of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and in terms of the perception of the US’ negotiation abilities in a number of capitals," the diplomat concluded.

