Moscow saved from transport terror attack

Russia’s federal security service FSB has detained four members of the outlawed terrorist organization ISIS in Moscow for plotting terrorist attacks at transpor

The FSB’s public relations center said that on May 25 four members of a terrorist group were detained in Moscow. Some were Russian citizens and others, citizens of Central Asian countries. They were making preparations for blowing up makeshift explosive devices at Moscow’s transport facilities.

The ISIS-linked group was guided from Syrian territory, the FSB press office said.

"After an act of sabotage the terrorists planned to leave for Syria for joining the ISIS in its combat operations," TASS cited the statement as saying.

The secret services have also uncovered an explosives laboratory during searches at the living places of the ISIS members.

"During the searches at the detainees’ living places, the operatives uncovered a laboratory for making explosives, an improvised explosive with striking elements ready for use and components for its production, and also automatic firearms, ammunition, grenades, literature and video records of extremist and terrorist nature," the press office added.

