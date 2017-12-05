Moscow says 20-year work on Caspian Sea legal status ‘finalized’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 20-year work on the legal status of the Caspian Sea has been finalized, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He made the remarks at a press conference following the ministerial meeting of the Caspian states in Moscow on Tuesday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.



Russia’s top diplomat said that all documents are being discussed at the expert level.



“We plan to submit them to the upcoming summit for approval along with the convention. At today’s meeting, we especially outlined problems with the implementation of the Tehran Framework Agreement for the Protection of the Marine Environment. We also agreed on the adoption of a protocol on environmental impact assessment under the Tehran agreement,” he said.



Lavrov noted that Russia’s position is that the protocol should be signed till the adoption of the Convention or after the approval by heads of state.



“We positively assess today’s meeting. We have finalized the 20-year work on the Caspian Sea’s legal status. The text of the Convention will be presented to the heads of states of the Caspian states for approval,” added the Russian foreign minister.

