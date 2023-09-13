Moscow says Armenian PM’s statements may lead to escalation in S. Caucasus

Moscow says Armenian PM’s statements may lead to escalation in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan can lead to an escalation of the situation in the South Caucasus, the spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing, News.Az reports.

She pointed out that such unfriendly statements should not be made.

According to Zakharova, such statements are unacceptable and harmful because they can damage the normalization process [between Armenia and Azerbaijan], and disrupt all agreements achieved with Russian mediation.

"Such statements undermine the implementation of the settlement plan," she added.

News.Az