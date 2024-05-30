Moscow says Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation key to regional stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

The completion of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation process is important for regional stability, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Moscow is monitoring the beginning of the practical phase of work on delimiting the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It is important for regional stability,” the spokesperson noted.Zakharova emphasized that Russia confirms its readiness to regularly provide advisory assistance to the parties on delimitation on the basis of trilateral agreements.To note, a 12.7-kilometer borderline was established between Azerbaijan and Armenia after border delimitation, ensuring the return of four villages - Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili (6.5 square kilometers) in Azerbaijan's Gazakh District .The State Border Service of Azerbaijan took control of the abovementioned villages on May 24.

