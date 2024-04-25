Moscow says Azerbaijan-Russia-Armenia trilateral statements remain relevant

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trilateral agreements of the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders remain relevant, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“Amid ongoing mutual accusations between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the destruction of cultural, historical, and religious sites, we urge the sides to prioritize this matter for bilateral discussions,” Zakharova noted.

She emphasized that Moscow stands ready to offer any required assistance on the matter.

