Moscow says Baltic Sea will never become a 'NATO Lake'

The Baltic Sea will never turn into NATO’s internal body of water no matter how strongly the West may wish to see this happen, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"No matter how much some so-called experts would like this to happen, even after Finland and Sweden have joined the North Atlantic Alliance, the Baltic Sea will not turn into an internal body of water of the North Atlantic Alliance," Zakharova said, News.Az reports, citing TASS. She emphasized that the Baltic Sea "will always be a common space for all of the region’s countries without exception.""We will continue to systematically defend our national interests in the Baltic Sea and to build up interaction with responsible partners, including those from non-regional countries," she added.Russia regards as "futile and disastrous for all littoral states the Western countries’ absolutely reckless policy of curtailing any cooperation with Russia in the economic, political, humanitarian and environmental spheres."

News.Az