Moscow says it repeatedly invited Yerevan to trilateral talks with Baku

Moscow says it repeatedly invited Yerevan to trilateral talks with Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has repeatedly invited Yerevan to take part in trilateral negotiations with Baku, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Invitations were sent to the Armenian side in September, October and November to hold trilateral meetings with Azerbaijan, both in Moscow and on the sidelines of multilateral events,” she emphasized.

Zakharova also noted that Russia has not yet received clear responses from Armenia to the invitations.

News.Az