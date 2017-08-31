Moscow says no information about next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We will inform you as soon as there is an agreement on the meeting."

There is no information about the next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.



“We don’t have information about the next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers. If there is an agreement on the meeting, we will inform you,” said Zakharova.



As for the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s statement on the alleged ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan during the OSCE monitoring on the border between the two countries, Zakharova stated that experts should investigate the incident and give it their assessment.



Asked about the possible involvement of Nagorno-Karabakh as a party in the negotiation process, the spokesperson noted that Russia’s stance on this issue is clear.



“You know our stance on this issue. Therefore, I can redirect you to our previous comments,” she added.

News.Az

