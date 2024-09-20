Moscow says no meeting planned between Lavrov, Blinken in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow said on Friday that no meeting is planned between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of the UN General Assembly in New York this weekend.

"Of course not. What is there to talk about with him [Blinken]?" said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov when asked about a possible meeting between the top diplomats, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. More than 130 heads of state and government representatives are expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sunday — at a time when the international community seems unable to resolve conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan.Ryabkov said that Lavrov had a "colossal program of meetings" in New York that "do not concern Ukraine.""Of course, the maniacal focus of our opponents on the topic of support for Ukraine is not going anywhere," Rybakov said. Russia and its allies wanted to show "this is not the only subject or even the main one" at the UN General Assembly.

News.Az