Moscow says progress in all directions is main condition for achieving peace in S. Caucasus

Moscow says progress in all directions is main condition for achieving peace in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Achieving progress in all directions is the main condition for ensuring peace in the South Caucasus, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow on Friday, News.Az reports.

Lavrov noted that the main topic of today’s trilateral meeting is the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He underlined the importance of implementing the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders. Lavrov added that these statements should play a decisive role in resolving all issues.

“This concerns a peace treaty, the opening of communications, as well as the delimitation and demarcation of borders [between Azerbaijan and Armenia]. Progress in all directions is the main condition for achieving peace in the South Caucasus," Lavrov added.

The Russian foreign minister also reaffirmed his country’s readiness to contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

News.Az